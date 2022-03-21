Verso Market Capitalization Hits $4.83 Million (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 74.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $174,923.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.72 or 0.07155784 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,139.64 or 1.00072949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041258 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.