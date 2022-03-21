Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

VZ opened at $50.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

