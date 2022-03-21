VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VRME stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.02.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. VerifyMe had a net margin of 416.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of VerifyMe by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

