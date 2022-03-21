VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
VRME stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. VerifyMe has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.02.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. VerifyMe had a net margin of 416.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%.
VerifyMe Company Profile (Get Rating)
VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.
