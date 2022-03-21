Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.42. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $427.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.26. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $57.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vectrus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,963,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vectrus by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 65,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 31,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

