Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.
Shares of NYSE VEC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.42. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $427.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.26. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $57.80.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
