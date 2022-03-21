Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,519,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 323,695 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,988,000 after buying an additional 73,307 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 297,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 71,852 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4,387.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 263,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,709. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.77.

