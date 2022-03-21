Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 217,188 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 217,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,044,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

