Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 9,438 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 4.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $77,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $685.47. 514,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $480.38 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $664.24 and a 200 day moving average of $649.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.