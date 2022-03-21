Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 304,585 shares.The stock last traded at $155.71 and had previously closed at $154.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,381,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,235,000 after buying an additional 323,711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,295.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 270,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 265,051 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 110,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,069,000 after purchasing an additional 106,743 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

