Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,614,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after buying an additional 361,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,867,000 after buying an additional 274,104 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,969,000 after buying an additional 232,356 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $52.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

