Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $409.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,143,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178,745. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

