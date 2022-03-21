Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

MGC traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $156.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,447. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $136.38 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average is $159.83.

