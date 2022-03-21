Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,999,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 132,115 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,763,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 555,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

