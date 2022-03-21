Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,016. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $142.88 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

