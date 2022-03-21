VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lowered its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $276.00 on Monday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.41 and a fifty-two week high of $306.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.35 and a 200 day moving average of $214.47.

