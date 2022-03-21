VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Stock Position Reduced by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,824,000 after purchasing an additional 694,637 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,384,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,941,000 after buying an additional 128,527 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 678,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter.

ITM opened at $48.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

