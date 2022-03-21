Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 225,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $787.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

