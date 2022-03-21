UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $506.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.01 and a 1 year high of $510.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.97. The firm has a market cap of $476.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

