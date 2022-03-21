UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,564,906,000 after acquiring an additional 523,453 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $506.56. 50,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.01 and a 52 week high of $510.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.