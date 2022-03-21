United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.40. 20,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,964. The company has a market cap of $190.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.19 and its 200-day moving average is $204.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

