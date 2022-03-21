United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $41.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

