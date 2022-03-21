United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on United Internet in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.28 ($47.55).

Shares of UTDI opened at €30.21 ($33.20) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.60. United Internet has a 12 month low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 12 month high of €37.72 ($41.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.12.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

