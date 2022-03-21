UMA Trading 0% Lower This Week (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. UMA has a total market capitalization of $498.47 million and $137.20 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $7.62 or 0.00018586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,341,273 coins and its circulating supply is 65,458,621 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

