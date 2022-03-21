Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Ultralife stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a P/E ratio of -264.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 54,900 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 151,665 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 228,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

