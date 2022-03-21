UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UiPath from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Barclays lowered their target price on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ PATH traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $29.57. 110,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. UiPath has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $126,362.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,081 over the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

