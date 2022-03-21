UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,003 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Meritor worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 671,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 145,616 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Meritor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 376.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 143,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 67.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 217,262 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTOR opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $36.24.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTOR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

