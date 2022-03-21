UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APOG. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $49.42 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -101.15%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

