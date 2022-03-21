UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,361 shares of company stock worth $5,000,700. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $64.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.