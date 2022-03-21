UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Newmark Group worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.09%.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

