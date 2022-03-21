U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 798 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $135.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

