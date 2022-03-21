U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 567 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 11.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 164.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 173,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $28.69 on Monday. Prudential plc has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.16) to GBX 1,590 ($20.68) in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,059.33.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

