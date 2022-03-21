U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 546 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

NYSE:GE opened at $95.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

