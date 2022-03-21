U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,935,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $738.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $772.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $859.58. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

