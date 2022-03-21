U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $58.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

