U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,611 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 72,230 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,031,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.41) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DZ Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.61) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,163.53.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

