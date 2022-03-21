U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $60.55 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.