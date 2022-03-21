U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $179.30 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.33 and a 200 day moving average of $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

