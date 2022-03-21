U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 865.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $206.75 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

