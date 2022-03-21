U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 506,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $99.65 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

