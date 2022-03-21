U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.80. The firm has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

