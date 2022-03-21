U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 84,815 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASO opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

