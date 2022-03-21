U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $140.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.