U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 448 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after purchasing an additional 403,831 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,212,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 186,054 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.20 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

