U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,074,000 after buying an additional 470,733 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 76,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.