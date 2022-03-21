U Network (UUU) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. U Network has a total market capitalization of $569,684.65 and $1,875.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

