Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $35,187,000. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $20,402,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $17,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,750 shares of company stock worth $6,593,181. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

TSN opened at $87.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

