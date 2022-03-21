Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,642 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,993,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,681,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 764,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 625,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. 7,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,358. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.