Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,642 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,993,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,681,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 764,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 625,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.
Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.