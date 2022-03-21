Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 200 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Electric were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 605.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,953. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

