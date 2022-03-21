Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $196,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Summit X LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

In related news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

