Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $212,000 in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $17,083,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

