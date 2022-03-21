Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.89. 49,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,170. The stock has a market cap of $225.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.